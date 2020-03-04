|
|
BERNSTEIN, Steven G. Of Waltham, March 1, 2020. Husband of Marie R. (Davenport) Bernstein. Brother of Karen Bernstein of Boston. Also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends will honor and remember Steven's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, March 6th, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again on Saturday, when his Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial is private. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020