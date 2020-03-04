Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVEN BERNSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVEN G. BERNSTEIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEVEN G. BERNSTEIN Obituary
BERNSTEIN, Steven G. Of Waltham, March 1, 2020. Husband of Marie R. (Davenport) Bernstein. Brother of Karen Bernstein of Boston. Also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends will honor and remember Steven's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, March 6th, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again on Saturday, when his Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial is private. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEVEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -