STEVEN GARCIA

GARCIA, Steven Suddenly on August 30th at the age of 27. Beloved son of Nancy May and her wife Barbara Silva of Dracut. Dear brother of Matthew Garcia of Waltham. Loving nephew of Robert May and his wife Tricia. Also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Family and friends will honor Steven's life by gathering on Wednesday, September 2nd from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON. Steven was born in Boston on January 23, 1993. He was a fun loving soul who lit up every room he went into. He was cherished by his friends and family and will be missed by all. All services will be held in accordance with phase 3 of the Comm. of MA phased reopening plan, masks are required in the memorial home and social distancing is encouraged. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com
617-569-0990 East Boston