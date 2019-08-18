|
|
LINDSEY, Steven Gary "Stevie" On August 16th, 2019, at 63 years young, Steven "Stevie" Gary Lindsey, son of the late Frank E. and Margaret (Stack) Lindsey of Wellesley, said goodbye to his beloved wife Elizabeth (Betsy) Mackenzie Lindsey and daughter, Stephanie Nicole Lindsey.
Stevie called Wellesley and later Framingham, MA home. He graduated from Wellesley Senior High with the class of 1975 and attended Bunker Hill Community College with a focus on the Hospitality Industry and Culinary Arts. When selecting a career, Stevie combined his love of people with his love to bake and cook. He was a doughnut baker for 15 years and worked at Mr. Donut, Dunkin' Donuts, and Donuts Plus. He loved to lighten the hearts and loads of others with his own unique lighthearted flair for a well worded quip. He was the man who quietly noticed someone sitting in a corner who might need an extra ear to listen to them. His soft-hearted nature extended to animals, and he was quick to open his heart to an additional kitten or two, or four who needed the love of a Lindsey.
In this world of givers and takers, Stevie was a giver. Stevie considered himself a simple man and was proud to be a MA state charter member of the Sons of Amvets, and was also a charter member of the Natick Sons of Amvets, Post 79. His roles in these organizations reflected who he was as a man. If someone needed help, he was right there to volunteer, whether it was acting as chaplain or organizing and cooking for a charitable event. Stevie was an avid dart player, and loved to share good times and a beer with his teammates and the other players. He was also a social member of the Italo American Educational Club of Wellesley, the Natick VFW, and the Eagles Club of Framingham.
Throughout his life, Stevie's career had him in many different roles, including working at the cafeterias of Wellesley College and Sun Life Financial, Bruegger's Bagel Bakery, and dispatching and driving taxi. However, the role he would most likely say fulfilled him the most was being a father and providing a loving, well kept, home for his wife, daughter, and cousin-in-law, Helen Stewart, who viewed him as son.
Stevie leaves his mark behind as "The Glue" for the Lindsey Family both immediate and extended. He was the youngest of 9 Lindsey siblings; the late Margaret Anderson (sister) and her late husband, Richard; the late Frank Lindsey (brother) and his surviving wife, Susan; the late Jeanne Benoit (sister) and her surviving husband, George; the late Gerard Lindsey (brother) and his surviving wife, Paula. He will be greatly missed by his sister, Frances Archibald along with her partner, Robert Weir; his sister, Diane Luther and her husband Tony; his brother, Albert Lindsey with his wife, Barbara; his brother, Robert Lindsey, and lastly, his aunt, Margaret Stack, along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, several great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, and cousins.
The Mackenzie side of his family would tell you he was a light that shined and did not burn. Stevie has requested that in lieu of flowers, you honor his giving spirit by either giving to the MS Society or the in his memory. It is his hope that donations to these organizations will help them find a cure for cancer or Multiple Sclerosis so that others can go on to live and laugh with their families and friends.
Friends and family are invited to attend Visiting Hours Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 4pm to 8pm in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St. (Route 16), WELLESLEY HILLS, MA 02481. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 10:00am at Fisk Memorial United Methodist Church, 106 Walnut St. Natick, MA 01760.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2019