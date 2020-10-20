GILLIES, Steven Friends and colleagues will be grieved to learn of the death of Steven Gillies by an apparent heart attack on Sept. 13, aged 70. He died as he might have wished, in his garden plot in Waltham. Born in Cambridge, Steve attended CRLS, Belpnap College in NH, and earned a PhD from Konstanz U. in Germany. He was multi-talented, a brilliant humanities scholar who liked to quote from the Classics, an avid gardener (member of the Rosarian Society), a creative cook, enthusiastically cooking for friends, especially on Thanksgiving. Steve was also a volunteer at First Parish and Christ Church in Cambridge. He is survived by several nieces. No Service planned, but instead an informal gathering.