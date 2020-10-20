1/
STEVEN GILLIES
1949 - 2020-09-13
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEVEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GILLIES, Steven Friends and colleagues will be grieved to learn of the death of Steven Gillies by an apparent heart attack on Sept. 13, aged 70. He died as he might have wished, in his garden plot in Waltham. Born in Cambridge, Steve attended CRLS, Belpnap College in NH, and earned a PhD from Konstanz U. in Germany. He was multi-talented, a brilliant humanities scholar who liked to quote from the Classics, an avid gardener (member of the Rosarian Society), a creative cook, enthusiastically cooking for friends, especially on Thanksgiving. Steve was also a volunteer at First Parish and Christ Church in Cambridge. He is survived by several nieces. No Service planned, but instead an informal gathering.

View the online memorial for Steven GILLIES


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved