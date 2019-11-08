|
DiCECCA, Steven J. Of Medford, formerly of Cambridge, October 30. Beloved son of the late Salvatore and Louise (Soccorso) DiCecca. Survived by many cousins in Southern New England and Italy. Friend of Bill W. and Bob S. Relatives and friends are invited to Visit at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, CAMBRIDGE, on Tuesday, from 4-8PM. A Funeral Mass will be said on Wednesday, in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Somerville-Medford, at 10AM. Please go directly to church at 9:45AM. Late employee of the City of Cambridge. For guestbook, please visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019