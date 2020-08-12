Boston Globe Obituaries
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
17 Winter St.
Milford, MA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
5 E. Main St.
Milford, MA
STEVEN J. TRETTEL

STEVEN J. TRETTEL Obituary
TRETTEL, Steven J. Age 79, of Milford, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Rosemary (DeMichele) Trettel, and their four children: Mark S. Trettel and his wife Maureen of Milford, Kim T. Smith and her husband William of Milford, Matthew J. Trettel of Milford, predeceased by his wife Jacqui, and Gina M. Borden of Milford, thirteen grandchildren: Peter Trettel, David Trettel and his wife Brianna, Joseph Trettel, Andrew Trettel, Theresa Trettel, Maria Trettel, Meghan Trettel, Kristy Smith, Daniel Smith, Steven Trettel, Rebecca Trettel, Amanda Borden, and Brittany Borden, four great-grandchildren: Aidan, Autumn, and Zhavia Borden and Brooklyn Trettel, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to Calling Hours on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 4:30 to 7:30 P.M. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 17 Winter St., Milford, and to Steve's Funeral Mass on Monday, August 17 at 10 A.M. in Sacred Heart Church, 5 E. Main St., Milford. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart cemetery on Medway Road in Milford. Strict COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at all venues. We kindly request that you wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Problem Pregnancy of Worcester, www.ppwdonations.org Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, www.sacredheartmilford.org Milford, MA, or St. Mary of the Assumption, Milford, MA, www.stmarymilford.org To share a memory or message of condolence, please visit Steve's online guestbook on the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home website. Please visit us at

www.consigliruggieriofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2020
