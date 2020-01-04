Boston Globe Obituaries
STEVEN JAMES SILVESTRI

STEVEN JAMES SILVESTRI Obituary
SILVESTRI, Steven James Age 69, of Plaistow, NH, died Jan. 1st. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Margaret "Marge" (Weisberg) Silvestri of Plaistow, NH, his loving children Ted Silvestri of Orlando, FL, Sara McLaughlin and her husband Patrick of No. Andover, Scott Silvestri and his wife Susan Lam of Rye, NY, his dear siblings Constance Beane and her husband Leo, and Louis Silvestri and his wife LaVerne. He was grandfather of 6. His Life Celebration will be held on Sunday, January 19 at 1:00 at Hillview Golf Course, 149 North St., N. Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To view his complete obituary or for more information, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes Haverhill & Bradford

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
