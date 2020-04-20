Boston Globe Obituaries
STEVEN JOSEPH BIELAGUS

STEVEN JOSEPH BIELAGUS Obituary
BIELAGUS, Steven Joseph Age 68, native of Seekonk, of Foxboro, former longtime resident of Walpole, passed away April 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathleen; his son, Michael, his daughter, Stephanie, and 3 younger siblings, Joe Bielagus, Tom Bielagus and Robin O'Sullivan. A service and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071. To view the entire obituary and leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com United States Airforce Veteran. Roberts and Sons funeral Home 508-543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020
