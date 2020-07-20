Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
View Map
STEVEN K. HALL


1953 - 2020
STEVEN K. HALL Obituary
HALL, Steven K. Age 67 of Hanover, passed away on July 17, 2020, after a long battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Born on February 7, 1953, he was the son of the late Robert and Joan (Collins) Hall. Stephen was the devoted husband of Marilyn Hall and devoted father of Erin Hall. Loving brother to Robin (Hall) Hart, Celeste Shepherd and her husband Mark, and Gregory Hall and his wife Suzanne. Stephen also leaves several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. For many years, Stephen worked at Rockland Trust. He was incredibly fond of his fellow employees and customers. He was an avid golfer and tennis player. He enjoyed trips to Ireland for golf and enjoyed matches with his "Early Bird" tennis buddies at the YMCA. Above all, Stephen was an adoring father to his daughter. The two shared many adventures like skydiving and swimming with whale sharks. For expressions of sympathy, please donate to a in memory of Stephen. As Stephen would have done, please always pay kindness forward. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Wednesday, July 22nd from 4-7pm. All other services are private. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020
