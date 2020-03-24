|
KEENE, Steven K. Of Reading, died March 22, 2020 at the in Danvers. He was 64 years of age. Steve was born in Winchester, Massachusetts on December 6, 1955, the son of the late Charles and Janice (Cameron) Keene. He was the cherished brother of Scott E. Keene of North Reading, Maureen Keene of Reading and the late Evan C. Keene. Loving uncle of Jeremy Wilkins-Keene. Funeral Services and Burial are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Steven's memory to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020