Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
For more information about
STEVEN KEENE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVEN KEENE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVEN K. KEENE


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEVEN K. KEENE Obituary
KEENE, Steven K. Of Reading, died March 22, 2020 at the in Danvers. He was 64 years of age. Steve was born in Winchester, Massachusetts on December 6, 1955, the son of the late Charles and Janice (Cameron) Keene. He was the cherished brother of Scott E. Keene of North Reading, Maureen Keene of Reading and the late Evan C. Keene. Loving uncle of Jeremy Wilkins-Keene. Funeral Services and Burial are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Steven's memory to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING.

View the online memorial for Steven K. KEENE
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEVEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -