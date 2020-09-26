1/
STEVEN K. MCKENNA
McKENNA, Steven K. Age 51, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home with family and friends at his side on September 25, 2020, following a 27 year battle with cancer. Steven was the cherished son of Kenneth and Patricia (Kalkanajian) McKenna of Wilmington, treasured brother of Sandy Rourke & her partner Dennis Topping of Wilmington and Susan Quinton & her husband David of St. Mary's, GA. Loving uncle of Zach, Olivia, Tyler, Riley, Kayla, Kristen and Keith. Dear nephew of John Kalkanajian of Danvers. Adored friend of Paula Tamara and Ali Brennan of Wakefield. Steven is also survived by many cousins and dear friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON for Visiting Hours on Monday, September 28th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, September 29th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Masks are required to be worn while in the Funeral Home and Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Steven's memory to the Sophia Gordon Cancer Center, Lahey Clinic Medical Center, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
Funeral services provided by
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
