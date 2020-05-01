|
KRASNOFF, Steven Age 70, of Hull, died on April 28, 2020. Born in Boston, he was the devoted son of Sylvia (Burman) and Harold Krasnoff. Loving brother of Marcia Rosen. Proud uncle of Robert Rosen, Ross Rosen and his wife Patricia. Great-uncle of 2 nieces. For 30 years, he was a valued employee at The American Red Cross in Dedham, Massachusetts. Graveside Services & Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to: American Red Cross of Massachusetts, 101 Station Landing, Suite 510, Medford, Massachusetts 02155. Levine Chapels, Brookline
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020