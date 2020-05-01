Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
STEVEN KRASNOFF

STEVEN KRASNOFF Obituary
KRASNOFF, Steven Age 70, of Hull, died on April 28, 2020. Born in Boston, he was the devoted son of Sylvia (Burman) and Harold Krasnoff. Loving brother of Marcia Rosen. Proud uncle of Robert Rosen, Ross Rosen and his wife Patricia. Great-uncle of 2 nieces. For 30 years, he was a valued employee at The American Red Cross in Dedham, Massachusetts. Graveside Services & Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to: American Red Cross of Massachusetts, 101 Station Landing, Suite 510, Medford, Massachusetts 02155. Levine Chapels, Brookline

617-277-8300

www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
