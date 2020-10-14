MORAN, Steven M. It is with great sadness that the family of Steven Michael Moran announce his passing on October 7, 2020 at Harbor House in Hingham, due to complications from diabetes. He was born in Quincy on March 9, 1952 to Kenneth F. and Jean (MacPherson) Moran. He was raised in Braintree, graduating Braintree High in 1970 and Blue Hills Vocational Tech in 1972, with an Associate's degree in Electrical Engineering. He is survived by his wife Dona Lawler and his children Jeffrey A. and Michael A. Moran, James M., (wife Sharleen) Lawler and Brenda L. Nashawaty. His siblings Barbara L. Bass, Lois J. and Barry Whittaker, Linda J. and Cheryl A. (Rich) Moran, and Marsha L. and Samuel R. Hill. Also, he is survived by his grandchildren Ashley L. and LeaLani G. Moran, Lucas J. and Keira M. Nashawaty, and several nieces and nephews. Family was incredibly important to Steve, and spending as much time with his grandchildren was his greatest joy! Throughout his life, he was very involved in community organizations. He was proud to be part of the Braintree Auxiliary Police Force in his younger years, as well as serving in South Congregational Church. He had a long career working in and owning several nursing homes, receiving numerous awards for his innovations in the field. His passion for working with the youth was evident in his commitment to the Boy Scouts of America, youth baseball, and the Suicide Prevention Hotline. He also served on numerous town boards in Halifax and Hull. Steven Moran will be dearly missed by all his family and friends; God brought a good one home. Services will be held at the Peck Funeral Homes in BRAINTREE, on October 16, 2020. Visiting Hours are 9-11 AM, with a Graveside Service at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy immediately after. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the American Diabetes Association
