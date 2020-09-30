1/
STEVEN M. SUSSMAN
SUSSMAN, Steven M. Of Littleton on Saturday, September 26, 2020. For 53 years, he was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy R. (Levy) Sussman. Loving father of Erica & Elad Lending of Israel, Stuart Sussman & Marcia Ellis of Monument, CO and Sharon Brown of Concord. Adored grandfather of Chava Lending, Gadi Lending & Efrat Ravid and Assaf Lending, Joshua & Mia Sussman and Jessica Sussman & Brendan Cummins and Sawyer and Turner Brown and great grandfather of Story, Elliott, Amalia, Avigail, Bridget and Emmett. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services were private. Remembrances may be made to Congregation Beth Elohim, P.O. Box 2218, Acton, MA 01720 www.bethelohim.org or the Indian Hill Music Development Office, P.O. Box 1484, Littleton, MA 01460 www.indianhillmusic.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
6172778300
