STEVEN MANTELLI

MANTELLI, Steven Steven passed peacefully on September 30, 2020, surrounded by family and friends after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Due to Covid-19, our Celebration of Steven's amazing Life will be postponed until we may honor him appropriately. We truly thank the wonderful medical team at Beth Israel Hospital as well as all of Steven's fabulous Boston & Rochester family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations out to BIDMC and in the memo section annotate that the gifts should go to "Dr. David McDermott's Melonoma Research Fund." Gifts can be sent to BIDMC, c/o Catherine Stephens, Office of Development (OV), 330 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. Visiting Hours: TBD

