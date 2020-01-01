Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVEN PAUL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVEN MICHAEL PAUL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEVEN MICHAEL PAUL Obituary
PAUL, Steven Michael Of Nashua, NH, formerly of Waltham, after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer, Jan. 1, 2020, age 28. Beloved husband of Ashley (Tuck) Paul of Nashua, NH. Loving father of Leah Paul. Son of Michael and Linda Paul of Waltham. Dear brother of Heather Seiger and her husband Michael of Nashua, NH. Devoted uncle to Jayson, Evan and Ryleigh. Cherished son-in-law of Janice and Jeffrey Tuck and brother-in-law to Lauren and Katelyn Tuck. Steven was happiest on the golf course, especially early on Sunday mornings with his Dad. He also enjoyed spending summers with family and close friends in Wells, Maine. Visiting Hours Saturday, Jan. 4 from 2-6 in the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, followed by a Prayer Service at 6pm. Burial Private. In lieu of flowers, Steven's wish would be to pay it forward by donating to the Glioblastoma Foundation, www.glioblastomafoundation.org or a . Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Steven Michael PAUL
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEVEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -