PAUL, Steven Michael Of Nashua, NH, formerly of Waltham, after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer, Jan. 1, 2020, age 28. Beloved husband of Ashley (Tuck) Paul of Nashua, NH. Loving father of Leah Paul. Son of Michael and Linda Paul of Waltham. Dear brother of Heather Seiger and her husband Michael of Nashua, NH. Devoted uncle to Jayson, Evan and Ryleigh. Cherished son-in-law of Janice and Jeffrey Tuck and brother-in-law to Lauren and Katelyn Tuck. Steven was happiest on the golf course, especially early on Sunday mornings with his Dad. He also enjoyed spending summers with family and close friends in Wells, Maine. Visiting Hours Saturday, Jan. 4 from 2-6 in the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, followed by a Prayer Service at 6pm. Burial Private. In lieu of flowers, Steven's wish would be to pay it forward by donating to the Glioblastoma Foundation, www.glioblastomafoundation.org or a . Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020