EICH, Steven Patrick Passed away peacefully at the age of 64 on November 17, 2020 in Ocala, Florida following a battle with cancer. He is survived by his children Stephanie Sanford and her husband, Patrick, of Bellingham, MA and Christopher Eich and his wife, Alexandra Fraser, of Waltham, MA; grandchildren Gavin and Fiona Sanford; siblings Michael Eich of Alfred, ME and Cynthia Eich Rothweiler and her husband Carlton Brock of Arundel, ME; former wife Nancy Goguen Eich of Bellingham, MA; and nieces Jennifer Eich of Surprise, AZ and Morganne Rothweiler of Pompton Lakes, NJ. He was predeceased by his parents Patricia (Patch) Eich and Frank Eich, and his biological father Francis Tanner. Born in Sanford, ME on April 25, 1956, Steve's family settled in Needham, MA where he spent much of his free time as a young man honing his musical skills and participating in several local rock bands with friends. The final band to form was Suffrin' Blye, who continue to come together to this day to play benefits, special occasions, or just for fun. An accomplished guitarist, playing music with his bandmates was one of the greatest joys of Steve's life, as was reuniting with friends who came to hear the band play decade after decade. Steve had a quiet demeanor and was described by all who knew him as "the nicest guy." His quick wit always brought a smile. He worked for nearly 30 years as a highly skilled furniture re-finisher before retiring. Steve was an avid cook who took great pleasure in preparing meals for his loved ones to enjoy. A celebration of Steve's life will be planned at a later date when family and friends can gather together safely. Donations in memory of Steve may be made to American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 www.cancer.org
or Plugged In Band Program, 40 Freeman Place, Needham, MA 02492 www.pluggedinband.org View the online memorial for Steven Patrick EICH