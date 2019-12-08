|
|
MOULTON, Steven R. "Boulder" Of Bridgewater, died at his home on December 6th, after a prolonged battle with cancer. Steve was the youngest son of Emory and Marguerite Moulton, late of Holbrook Massachusetts. Steve was born and raised in the Revere Acres section of Holbrook and graduated from Holbrook High School in 1979.
After graduation Steve joined his father Emory and brother John as proud journeymen pipefitters in local 537 in Boston. Steven loved both the challenge of the work and the fellowship of his fellow "fitters." He was most happy and content when laboring along with his union brothers. Steve had an early craving for driving and the freedom that it allowed. After an early courtship with "rice rocket" motorcycles Steve came to his senses and purchased his first Harley Davidson in 1983. He owned, rode and abused multiple Harleys over the next 35 years, culminating in a once-in-a lifetime trip to Sturgis.
Steve was also a member of multiple civic clubs in Bridgewater and supported them enthusiastically.
Steve was the loving husband of the late Anne M. Flynn-Moulton, and the brother of the late John P. Moulton. He leaves behind his brother, Daniel E. Moulton and his wife Valerie of Norton, along with nieces, Jessica, Sydney, Gillian, Meghan, Erin and Olivia, and loving companion Pamela Bourque. In addition, his grandnephew, Maxwell and grandnieces, Emily and Aveline will miss, with the rest of us, his charm, humor and unbridled love of life.
Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, December 11th, from 4:00PM-8:00PM, at Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, BRIDGEWATER, MA. A Funeral Service will follow starting at 8:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the : P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 Prophett-Chapman
Cole & Gleason
508-697-4332
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019