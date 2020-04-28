|
McGILLICUDDY, Steven Roger Age 49, of Black Mountain, NC passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. McGillicuddy was born on October 16, 1970, in Boston, MA, to Bonita Marie Banks McGillicuddy and the late Roger Francis McGillicuddy.
He was a 1989 graduate of Stoughton High School in Stoughton, MA and worked as a Pressman at the Boston Globe for many years. Mr. McGillicuddy was an avid Boston sports fan and enjoyed boating, golfing, skiing and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his mother, Bonita McGillicuddy, of Stoughton, MA, those left behind to cherish his memory are his son, Nyle McGillicuddy, of Black Mountain; a daughter, Payton McGillicuddy, of Black Mountain; a brother, Kevin McGillicuddy (Janice) of Canton, MA; two sisters, Robyn Cavero (Cristhofer) and Devon McGillicuddy (Brian Murphy) both of Stoughton, MA; a nephew, Conner Cavero of Stoughton, MA; three nieces, Karissa McPherson, Kylie Cavero, and Brynn Murphy, all of Stoughton, MA; and a host of aunts, cousins, and friends.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Services will be private with a celebration of Steven's life to be held at a later date.
The family would like to say a special "thank you" to Steven's friends, Carolyn and Jason Roy.
Asheville Mortuary Services are honored to be assisting the McGillicuddy family with arrangements.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020