Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for STEVEN GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVEN SMITH GORDON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEVEN SMITH GORDON Obituary
GORDON, Steven Smith Of Brookline, MA, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019; he was 78. Steve, born in New York City to the late Ben and Flo (Smith) Gordon, was the beloved husband of Jill Garrity of Brookline, whom he fell in love with 46 years ago, and proud father of Natasha Gordon, who feels lucky to have had him for 29. He is also survived by his sister, Claudia Greenspan, of Syosset, NY, five Garrity brothers-in-law and their spouses, and eleven nieces and nephews. Steve earned his B.A. from Queens College and was a lifelong educator, writer, and world explorer. A Memorial Service and Celebration of his Life is being planned for Saturday, October 12, at a location and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Steve's memory to The National Geographic Society or to the Reedsy National Creative Writing Scholarship. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.