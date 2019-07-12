GORDON, Steven Smith Of Brookline, MA, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019; he was 78. Steve, born in New York City to the late Ben and Flo (Smith) Gordon, was the beloved husband of Jill Garrity of Brookline, whom he fell in love with 46 years ago, and proud father of Natasha Gordon, who feels lucky to have had him for 29. He is also survived by his sister, Claudia Greenspan, of Syosset, NY, five Garrity brothers-in-law and their spouses, and eleven nieces and nephews. Steve earned his B.A. from Queens College and was a lifelong educator, writer, and world explorer. A Memorial Service and Celebration of his Life is being planned for Saturday, October 12, at a location and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Steve's memory to The National Geographic Society or to the Reedsy National Creative Writing Scholarship. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019