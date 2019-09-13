|
SULLIVAN, Steven "Sully" Of Hampton, NH, age 59, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 after a brief illness. Steven grew up in Stoneham, MA and was the son of Vertene Carter and the late Edward Sullivan. Steven graduated from Stoneham High School in 1978 and was an avid soccer and hockey player. He then went to Westfield State College and graduated in 1982. He started his career in the insurance industry at American Mutual Insurance Company in Wakefield, MA. He continued working in several different insurance companies as a Senior Business Analyst until his retirement from AIG Insurance Company.
A devoted husband, stepfather, son, brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and friend, Steven loved to spend time with his family. He is survived by his wife Carole, his stepdaughters Emily Clark and Jennifer Campagna; his mother Vertene Carter; his brother Dave Sullivan and his wife Sandy; his sister Nanci Sullivan; his mother-in-law Stella McBeth; sister-in-law Jean Vasques and his many nieces and nephews, who he loved dearly. Steven also was very dedicated and loved spending time with his little chihuahua dog Rocco, who was such a loving, caring companion to him through the years, especially over the last few months.
Steven spent many years hunting and fishing with friends and had wonderful memories of that time spent together. He loved going to the beach, whether it was packing up his beach chair and spending time sitting on the beach, or just going for a beach ride, it didn't matter if it was summer or winter.
Steven will be forever missed by his wife Carole, and by all those who had the pleasure to get to know him.
A private memorial and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019