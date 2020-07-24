|
RICHARD, Steven T. A longtime resident of Lynnfield, died at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. He was 58. Steven is survived by his wife, Karen Nascembeni, his brother Glenn Richard, his sister, Doreen DiFillippo and her husband, David DiFillippo, and the Nascembeni family. Steven was predeceased by his mother, Edith M. (Pope) and his brother, Craig Richard. Just five days after Steven's passing, his father Earl L. Richard, age 99, also lost his life to COVID-19. Steven is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. As an expression of sympathy, the family welcomes donations to the Steven T. Richard Memorial Photography Scholarship Fund. The fund was created in Steven's memory to help support emerging photography students. Donations can be mailed to the Steven T. Richard Memorial Photography Scholarship Fund, 45 Phillips Road, Lynnfield, MA 01940. The family will hold a private Service at Robinson Funeral Home in MELROSE, with Burial at Forest Hill Cemetery in Lynnfield. In the spring, 2021, a celebration of Steven's life and work will take place. As he would have wanted, it will be a vibrant, loving occasion, with food and drinks, friends and family sharing stories, singers and many of his photographs. The Richard, Nascembeni and DiFillippo families are grateful for the outpouring of support shared from family, friends and community members during these last four months. Steven would be genuinely humbled by how many admired, loved and adored him. He truly was one of the good ones. For online tribute or condolences, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020