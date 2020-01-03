Home

SLAVSKY, Steven Terry Steven Slavsky passed peacefully the morning of December 30, 2019, at the age of 63, after a rich life and a six-year struggle with multiple myeloma. He died surrounded by his family and in the tender care of the Brigham & Women's hospice and palliative care services. Beloved as husband, son, brother, uncle, friend, teacher, tanguero, and co-worker, Steve will be missed by many. Those wishing to honor his life may either donate to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute's Multiple Myeloma Program (go to dana-farber.org >Give Now. Then use drop down menu to direct your gift to Hematologic Cancers >Multiple Myeloma) or consider donating blood or platelets at a facility near your home. Services were private.

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
