PARKER, Steven W. Age 62, of Wilmington, formerly of Braintree, passed away on Friday, August 9th from complications related to a massive stroke suffered while recovering from open heart surgery. At the time, he was surrounded by members of his loving family and friends. Steven was the beloved husband of Shari (Dennis Belding) Parker of Wilmington, and the cherished son of Edward and Ann Parker (formerly of Braintree, MA.), loving father of Ryan & Stephanie Parker, and stepfather of Jesse, Rick, Valerie, and Henry Belding, all of Wilmington. He was the dear brother of Bruce (and his wife Sandy) of Hood River, OR and Jim (and his wife Judy) of Mayville, NY; and brother-in-law of Steve Dennis of Dallas, TX. His family also includes 10 nieces and nephews (Kristin, David, Paul, James, Andrew, Kimberly, Michael, Joey, Elena, and Claire). Steve is also survived by many dear friends. Visiting Hours: Funeral Services will be from the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Avenue (Rt. 62), WILMINGTON, on Wednesday, August 14th, at 10 AM, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Wilmington Congregational Church, 220 Middlesex Avenue, at 11 AM. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 13th, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Memorial donations can be made in Steve's name to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2019