SOLOMON, Stewart K. "Stewie" Age 64, passed away on January 1st, 2020, surrounded by loving family after a courageous battle with diabetes. Stewie was born to Paul "Foo Foo" and Cecelia Solomon and raised in Revere. He worked from his youth at Suffolk Downs following in the footsteps of his father. A ray of sunshine, the world is a bit darker without him. Stewie was a generous, flirtatious and fun-loving soul who was known for his kindness. A graduate of Salem State, he loved being the life of the party and brought positive energy wherever he went. He was a pillar to his family and lifelong friends. A caregiver and protector, he got his greatest joy from being a partner to Gail, a father to Jared and a grandfather to Jaxon, Landon, Payton and Raelynn. Surviving Stewie are his wife Gail Cipoletta of Tewksbury, his son Jared Solomon of Swampscott, his stepchildren, Hayley Wandell of Tewksbury and Randy Cipoletta of Lynnfield, his mother Cecelia of Revere, Loving brother of Bonnie Solomon and husband Robert of Marco Island, Mark Solomon and wife Sharyn of Lynnfield, Nancy Solomon of Seatauket, NY, and Ross Solomon and wife Melissa of Sharon. Also survived my many loving nieces and nephews. His loved ones and innumerable friends will miss him dearly. His Funeral will be held on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Temple Emmanuel, 60 Tudor Street, Chelsea, MA and will be followed by burial at the Tewksbury Cemetery, 172 East Street, Tewksbury, MA. Shiva location and addresses are to be determined. Donations in his memory can be made to The Joslin Diabetes Center or the Paul Jack "Foo Foo" Solomon Memorial Fund, 3800 North Hills Dr., Apt. 215, Hollywood, FL 33021. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions. Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900 www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020