STEWART S. KNAPP

STEWART S. KNAPP Obituary
KNAPP, Stewart S. Age 95, of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania (formerly of Spring Hill, Florida, Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and Scituate, Massachusetts) passed away after a short illness on Monday, July 13, 2020, in the Reading Hospital. Stewart was the loving husband of the late Jane (Shanks) Knapp, his first wife, and the late Jean (Becker Stein) Knapp. Born in Belleville, NJ, he was the son of the late Howard and Ruth (Mead) Knapp.

Stewart graduated from Belleville High School, earned his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and his MBA from Columbia University. He served as a B24 navigator in the United States Army Air Corps, stationed in Italy during WWII. Stewart worked in sales and marketing management for several electronics firms. He was an avid bridge player, active in tennis and golf, and loved to travel; he and Jean traveled extensively together throughout Europe. He will be greatly missed by his family, and remembered for his beautiful blue eyes, sense of humor, and dedication to his family.

Stewart is survived by his two daughters, Barbara (Knapp) Farrell and her husband Paul of Wyomissing, and Susan Powers Knapp of Northborough, Massachusetts, four grandchildren: James, John, and Katherine Farrell, and William Knapp, two great-grandchildren: Leo and Michael Farrell. He was predeceased by his son Robert Knapp, and sister Doris (Knapp) Borchert. He is also survived by Jean's two sons, Lyle Stein and his wife Linda of Toronto, and Jim Stein and his wife Susanne of Palatine, Illinois, and five grandchildren: Katie, Patrick, Matthew, Mackenzie, and Danny.

Services and interment are private in Scituate, Massachusetts. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020
