|
|
OLSON, Stig Of Arlington, November 8. Beloved husband of the late Edith M. (Person) Olson. Father of Gary Stig Olson. Grandfather of Elizabeth M. Olson and Anna V. Olson, both of Chelmsford. Brother of the late Borge Olson of New Orleans, Louisiana and Mae Person of Kittery, Maine. Uncle of Gail Burns of Kittery, Maine and Nelson Person of Kittery, Maine. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Graveside Services on Friday, December 6th, at 1:00pm, in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 70 Medford Street, Arlington. Procession to grave site will meet at the front gate of the cemetery, at 12:50pm. Mr. Olson was an active member of The Cub Scouts Pack 383, Hardy School, Arlington, Troop 302 Committee Member, Trinity Baptist Church, East Arlington and an Eagle Scout Dad. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stig's memory to: The Boy Scouts of America, Minuteman Council, Tower Office Park, 2, Woburn, MA 01801.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019