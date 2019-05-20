FRENCH, Stratton Cole Tony French, who grew up in Lincoln, MA, died at home in Calais, VT, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after a long illness. He was 59 years old. Tony went to grade school in Lincoln, high school in Sudbury and Concord, and college at the University of Vermont. After receiving an MS in Hydrology at the University of New Hampshire, he worked as a consulting hydrologist in Maine and Vermont, where he lived for the last 30 years. Tony was actively involved in his community in and around Calais, but maintained strong ties with old friends in Lincoln, and was dedicated to keeping up the family property on the site of an abandoned granite quarry in Vinalhaven, ME. He loved to be outside working, in the woods or on the water. He is survived by his wife Julie Henderson, daughter Piper, son Elias, mother Deborah Cole French, older siblings John, Lindsay and Hilary French and their spouses, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Jack French, who died in November 2018. A Memorial Service will be held for Tony at the Old Meeting House in East Montpelier, VT, on June 1. For a more information, see: https://drive.google.com/file/d/13UGpk10HQWGj63GyR8Qe7ipQco5nHZCq/view



View the online memorial for Stratton Cole FRENCH Published in The Boston Globe on May 25, 2019