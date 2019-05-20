Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for STRATTON FRENCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STRATTON COLE FRENCH


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
STRATTON COLE FRENCH Obituary
FRENCH, Stratton Cole Tony French, who grew up in Lincoln, MA, died at home in Calais, VT, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after a long illness. He was 59 years old. Tony went to grade school in Lincoln, high school in Sudbury and Concord, and college at the University of Vermont. After receiving an MS in Hydrology at the University of New Hampshire, he worked as a consulting hydrologist in Maine and Vermont, where he lived for the last 30 years. Tony was actively involved in his community in and around Calais, but maintained strong ties with old friends in Lincoln, and was dedicated to keeping up the family property on the site of an abandoned granite quarry in Vinalhaven, ME. He loved to be outside working, in the woods or on the water. He is survived by his wife Julie Henderson, daughter Piper, son Elias, mother Deborah Cole French, older siblings John, Lindsay and Hilary French and their spouses, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Jack French, who died in November 2018. A Memorial Service will be held for Tony at the Old Meeting House in East Montpelier, VT, on June 1. For a more information, see: https://drive.google.com/file/d/13UGpk10HQWGj63GyR8Qe7ipQco5nHZCq/view

View the online memorial for Stratton Cole FRENCH
Published in The Boston Globe on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.