1946 - 2020
BOOKS, Stuart Alan Of Brookline, on November 19, 2020, beloved husband of Judith Haber; devoted father of Aaron Books and Jamie Neuthaler Books, Alison Books Kaufman and Noah Kaufman, and Rachel Books Smoller and Billy Smoller; loving grandfather of Berkeley, Miller, Nathan, Eli, Maya, Gabriel, Emma, and Sophie; very dear brother of Roberta Paula Books and Susan Books Anderson. Born on September 15, 1946 to the late Leonard and Mary Books, Stuart attended Lafayette College in Pennsylvania and graduated with an A.B. from Boston University. He was a CPA in his own firm, Books Bonardi & Co. His loving spirit, warmth, and sense of humor will be greatly missed. Services will be private. Remembrances may be made to the American Lung Association or the charity of your choice. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
