MORRELL, Stuart B. Age 94, longtime resident of Topsfield, beloved husband of the late Marilyn Morrell, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his family on August 1, 2020. He is survived by his children, Duncan Morrell of Cape Coral, FL, Drusilla Horn and husband Jim of Utica, NY, Susan Dunne and husband Andy of Norfolk. He was predeceased by his son David Morrell. He was blessed with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Katie Pershall and husband David of Manlius, NY, Susan Ransier and husband Rob, also of Manlius, NY, Andrew Horn of Cambridge, Drew Dunne and fiancée Madeline of Boston, Ethan Dunne and Abby Dunne of Norfolk, Samuel, Rachel and Violet Pershall and Madelyn, Annabel and Luke Ransier. Stuart was born and raised in Cochituate, MA on December 13, 1925 to Kenneth and Margaret (Bent) Morrell. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Kenneth Morrell, Jr. and Bruce Morrell. He is survived by his brother John Morrell of Juneau, AL. Upon graduating from Wayland high school, he enlisted in the army and served in WWII from 1943-1946. He then went on to graduate from Bowdoin College and from 1950-1951 served in the Korean War. In 1950, he married his high school sweetheart Marilyn, whom he had met in the fourth grade. For 64 years he was married to the love of his life. Stuart began his business career with the General Electric Financial Management Training Program, working for twelve years in Schenectady, NY and Lynn, MA. He then went to work for Raytheon and several subsidiaries of Raytheon. He was the Comptroller of Sorensen in Norwalk, CT, the Assistant Treasurer of Badger in Cambridge, finishing his career in internal auditing at Raytheon in Lexington, MA. As a gifted athlete, Stuart enjoyed watching and participating in many sports. In high school, he was the quarterback for the Wayland football team, pitcher for the baseball team, and also played basketball. His favorite was playing hockey at Bowdoin, a sport he continued playing, with various work teams and different leagues well into his mid-forties. As an avid reader, his love and knowledge of history was immense and he recently enjoyed participating with the Wayland High School History class projects sharing his stories and knowledge of the town he loved. He was fortunate to have traveled and photographed many cities in Europe, South America and the MidEast as well as many places in the US. As a New Englander, he preferred swimming in cold water and continued to actively swim his entire life, enjoying the ocean and pool at his Hutchinson Island condominium. Stuart was highly intelligent, strong minded, capable and persevering. He was an honest ethical man and held in high regard those who worked hard doing quality work. He loved his family and was always there for them. Great memories were made vacationing in Maine, Cape Cod and Florida. He especially experienced great joy in being a grandfather and great-grandfather. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM outside at the Emerson Center lawn, 9 East Common Street, Topsfield. Interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wayland, MA. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Information, directions, and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com the Campbell Funeral Home, Beverly 978-922-1113
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020