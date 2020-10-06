BELDEN, Stuart L. "Stu" Age 77, a lifelong resident of Arlington, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Charlene (Carroll) Belden. Loving son of the late Elsa (Basile) and Norman Belden. Stu is survived by his four children; son Richard and his wife Jeanne Belden of Montvale, NJ, daughter Jennifer and her husband Robert Carey, Jr. of Abington, MA, daughter Meredith and her husband John Cadman of Wakefield, MA, and daughter Christine and her husband William French, Jr. of Arlington, MA. He is also survived by his ten grandchildren; Timothy and Jessica Belden, Robert, III, Lila, Jack, and Grace Carey, Daniel and Andrew Cadman, Cameron and William French, III. Brother of Martha Belden of Acton, MA. Stu is a proud graduate of Arlington High School, Boston University and University of Massachusetts (MBA). His entire career was spent at Raytheon where he retired after 35 years. Stu and Charlene just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Stu's family was his pride and joy. He leaves behind countless family memories of Cape Cod and Sabbath Day Lake in Maine. Stu loved being with his children and grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play sports and participate in all their activities. He also enjoyed spending time with his family outdoors – fishing, walking, and birding. Stu was an active member of Pleasant Street Congregational Church and Park Ave. Congregational Church serving as a deacon and choir member. He was an avid classic car fan and enjoyed all sports and model trains. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON on Friday, October 9th from 4 to 7 pm. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Adult Lymphoma), P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or dana-farber.org
Please visit devitofuneralhome.com
to view an online guestbook.