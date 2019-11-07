Home

STUART L. FULD M.D.

STUART L. FULD M.D. Obituary
FULD, MD, Stuart L. Of Dover, MA. November 1, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Joseph and Bernice Fuld. He is survived by his wife Ulrike, daughter Julia, son Alexander and daughter-in-law Shoshana Hort, and two granddaughters, Dahlia and Zinnia. Stuart retired from a long career as a radiologist at Metrowest Medical Center in Framingham and Natick, MA. He loved music, museums, practicing medicine, traveling, and chocolate. Private Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bernice and Joseph Fuld Memorial Scholarship at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine at Johns Hopkins Business Services, 3910 Keswick Road, Ste N2100, Baltimore MD 21211, Attn: Gift Processing Supervisor.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 8, 2019
