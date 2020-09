Or Copy this URL to Share

LUPIEN, Stuart P. Of Walpole, formerly of Needham and Newton, suddenly Sept. 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Edward and Esther Lupien and brother of Wayne Lupien, Janice Belle-Isle and the late Diane Petraglia. He is also survived by 3 nieces and a nephew. Services are private. Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201





