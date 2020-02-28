|
CORNING, Colonel Stuart S. Jr. Age 95, of Brooksby Village, Peabody, MA, formerly of Wenham and Beverly, passed peacefully on February 21, 2020 in Peabody, MA. He was born November 11, 1924 in Beverly, MA, son of the late Stuart and Alice (Croken). He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years, Marilyn (Buell). He was a direct descendant of Ensign Samuel Corning, one of Beverly's early settlers. As a member of the 965th Engineer Maintenance Company, Third Army, he landed in England and served over three years during World War II. After the War, he remained in the Army Reserve, during which time he held a number of Line and Staff positions. During this period, he was promoted to Colonel. His war time and reserve service, combined, totaled over 34 years. He was a graduate of Beverly High School, Class of 1942, and Boston University, where he was Scarlet Key and captain of the swimming team. He received a Master's degree from the Cornell University Graduate School of Business. He was employed at the State Street Bank in Boston and later Quincy for 38 years, retiring as Vice President. He served as the president of a number of banking organizations. He made his home in Wenham for over 40 years, and was a member and served as a Deacon, Trustee and Moderator of the First Church in Wenham. He was a Mason, a charter member of the Hamilton-Wenham Rotary, a longtime Adjutant of the Lt. Norman Prince Post 182 American Legion in Wenham, a member of the War Memorial Committee in Wenham, a former member and Chairman of the Finance Committee, a former member and Vice Chairman of the Long Range Planning Committee, former Chairman of the Historic District Committee Study Committee, and remained as Chairman of the Historic District Committee for one year. Along with his wife, he was an avid world traveler. Later in life, he competed as a senior marathon and long-distance runner, and ran in the Dartmouth Medical School marathon and many other races around New England. He then competed as a race walker, and continued to walk several miles per day well into his nineties. He leaves a daughter, Elizabeth, a son, Scott (Halie), and five grandchildren, Mary and Danielle Sedler, Silas, Wyatt and Mabel Corning, several nephews and a niece and their families. A Funeral Service will be held at the First Church in Wenham, 1 Arbor Street, Wenham, on Sunday, March 15 at 1 pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Immediately following the Service, family and friends are cordially invited to Holland Hall at the First Church for a time of refreshment and remembrance. In lieu of flowers, in honor of his wife, Marilyn, memorial donations may be made in Stuart's memory to the , Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020