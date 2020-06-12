Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Parish
297 Main St
Malden, MA
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
8:45 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
SUANNE M. (LOMBARDI) LOMBARDI

SUANNE M. (LOMBARDI) LOMBARDI Obituary
LOMBARDI, Suanne M. (Lombardi) Of Danvers, formerly of Melrose, June 12, 2020, she was 73. Sue was the adoring wife of the late Norman L. Lombardi. Loving mother of Jill Migliore and her partner Kevin Smith of Danvers and Edward McCarthy and his wife Heather of Billerica. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer Migliore & partner Anthony Souffrant and Brady, Lucas and Riley McCarthy. She was the loving sister of Carol Memmolo and her late husband Ed, Mary Campos and her late husband Bob, the late Kathryn Perry and her late husband Al, Charles D'Entremont and his wife Phyllis, Joseph D'Entremont and his wife Peggy, Bill D'Entremont and his wife Kathy, Diane LaFauci and her husband Sal, Denise Mercurio, Tina VerPault and her late husband Craig, Steve D'Entremont, John D'Entremont and his wife Susan, Kevin D'Entremont and his wife Beth, and Mike D'Entremont and his wife Sheila. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Sacred Heart Parish, 297 Main St., Malden at 10AM. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Relatives and friends are welcome to Visiting Hours on Sunday, from 4-8 PM. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2020
