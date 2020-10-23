1/1
SUE ELLEN PARROTT
1940 - 2020-10-16
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SUE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARROTT, Sue Ellen Sue Ellen Parrott, 80, formerly of Potomac, MD, died peacefully on Oct. 16, 2020 in Dedham, MA from complications of Parkinson's disease. Daughter of Fred and Josephine Parrott, Sue Ellen was born in Little Rock, AR. She lived a fortunate life defined by her passion for the arts and intellectual pursuits, commitment to service, and limitless love for friends and family. She is survived by her devoted daughters and sons-in-law: Mary Jo Sisk and David Grossman; Erin and Jared Hawkins; and her beloved grandchildren: Will, Carina, Luke, and Michaela Grossman; Owen and Aria Hawkins. She was a loving sister to her late brother Fred and sister-in-law Norma Parrott, and aunt to Michelle Parrott. Her family and many friends will miss her dearly. Due to the current health crisis, Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Wellesley College Scholarship Fund or Jewish Family & Children's Services of Boston Parkinson's Program. Memorial website: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/sue-ellen-parrot/5464 [gatheringus.com]

View the online memorial for Sue Ellen PARROTT


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved