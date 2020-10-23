PARROTT, Sue Ellen Sue Ellen Parrott, 80, formerly of Potomac, MD, died peacefully on Oct. 16, 2020 in Dedham, MA from complications of Parkinson's disease. Daughter of Fred and Josephine Parrott, Sue Ellen was born in Little Rock, AR. She lived a fortunate life defined by her passion for the arts and intellectual pursuits, commitment to service, and limitless love for friends and family. She is survived by her devoted daughters and sons-in-law: Mary Jo Sisk and David Grossman; Erin and Jared Hawkins; and her beloved grandchildren: Will, Carina, Luke, and Michaela Grossman; Owen and Aria Hawkins. She was a loving sister to her late brother Fred and sister-in-law Norma Parrott, and aunt to Michelle Parrott. Her family and many friends will miss her dearly. Due to the current health crisis, Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Wellesley College Scholarship Fund or Jewish Family & Children's Services of Boston Parkinson's Program. Memorial website: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/sue-ellen-parrot/5464
