BIVETSKY, Sumner Of Malden, entered into rest on April 2, 2020. Former President of Young Israel of Malden. Devoted son of the late Louis and Doris Bivetsky. Dear nephew of the late Jacob and Blanche Beritz and cherished cousin of Joel and the late Sheila Beritz. Private graveside services and interment at Pride of Boston Cemetery, Woburn. Donations in Sumner's memory may be made to Congregation Beth Israel of Malden, 10 Dexter St., Malden, MA 02148. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
www.stanetskybrookline.com
617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2020