|
|
BLUSTEIN, Sumner "Tom" Of Dedham, formerly of Wayland and Newton, entered into rest on December 4, 2019 at the age of 102. Beloved husband of the late Stella (Brooks) Blustein. Devoted father of Lilyane and Peter Soltz and Marjory and Barry Yanes. Cherished grandfather of Hilary, Alison and Jennifer and great-grandfather of Adrian, Stella, Sam and Max. Loving brother of the late Robert and Jeff Blustein. Founding Member of the Blue Hill Country Club and a Life Member of the Women's Apparel Club of New England. The family would like to thank the staff of Newbridge on the Charles for their exceptional care and many kindnesses. Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington St., CANTON on Sunday, December 8 at 12:00 PM. Following interment, friends are invited to join the family at Newbridge on the Charles, 6000 Great Meadow Rd., Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sumner's memory may be made to Hebrew Senior Life at www.give.hebrewseniorlife.org/tribute or Home for Little Wanderers at [email protected] www.stanetskybrookline.com
617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019