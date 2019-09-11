Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Temple Sinai
25 Canton St.
Sharon, MA
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:15 PM
At Sumner Hershon's residence
Visitation
Following Services
At Sumner Hershon's residence
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
At Sumner Hershon's residence
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:45 PM
At Sumner Hershon's residence
Resources
More Obituaries for SUMNER HERSHON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUMNER DONALD "BROTHER" HERSHON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUMNER DONALD "BROTHER" HERSHON Obituary
HERSHON, Sumner Donald "Brother" Of Sharon, MA, on September 11, 2019, at age 89. Loving husband of Natalie C. Hershon. Devoted father of Alan (Alexandra), Philip (Kim), Amy (Michael) and Marc, and father-in-law of Sharon. Proud Grampa of Zachary, Ethan (Aidan), Ariana, Isaac, David, Sarah and Danielle. Loving brother of Lenore Cagan and the late Marvin Hershon. Dear uncle of several nieces and nephews. Son of the late Philip and Della Hershon. Memorial Service at Temple Sinai, 25 Canton St., Sharon, MA on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Following services, Memorial Observance will be held at his residence until 7:30 pm, with Minyan at 7:15 pm, and Sunday 2-8 pm with Minyan at 7:45 pm. Remembrances may be made to Hope Hospice, 1324 Belmont Street, #202, Brockton, MA 02301 or the . Arrangements by www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUMNER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.