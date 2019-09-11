|
|
HERSHON, Sumner Donald "Brother" Of Sharon, MA, on September 11, 2019, at age 89. Loving husband of Natalie C. Hershon. Devoted father of Alan (Alexandra), Philip (Kim), Amy (Michael) and Marc, and father-in-law of Sharon. Proud Grampa of Zachary, Ethan (Aidan), Ariana, Isaac, David, Sarah and Danielle. Loving brother of Lenore Cagan and the late Marvin Hershon. Dear uncle of several nieces and nephews. Son of the late Philip and Della Hershon. Memorial Service at Temple Sinai, 25 Canton St., Sharon, MA on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Following services, Memorial Observance will be held at his residence until 7:30 pm, with Minyan at 7:15 pm, and Sunday 2-8 pm with Minyan at 7:45 pm. Remembrances may be made to Hope Hospice, 1324 Belmont Street, #202, Brockton, MA 02301 or the . Arrangements by www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019