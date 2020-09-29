PERLMAN, Sumner E. Of Lexington and Dennis, 97, was born in Lowell, MA to the late Elizabeth (Sundell) & Maurice Perlman of Lawrence. He was the brother of the late Florence Liberfarb and brother-in-law of the late Sidney Liberfarb, formerly of Meuthen. He passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 leaving behind his beloved wife Evelyn (Kushner), 3 sons: Andrew, Walter, and Gary; 2 daughters-in-law Robin and Joan; and 4 grandchildren: Marc, Scott, Ruth and Samantha. Mr. Perlman joined the United States Army during World War II. He worked on the top-secret proximity fuse program. This project was responsible for downing many enemy aircraft and saving American Servicemen's lives. After the war Mr. Perlman went to Virginia Tech on the GI Bill and was graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation Mr. Perlman began a long and successful career as an electrical engineer for LFE Microwave, GTE/Sylvania and The Mitre Corp. He was deputy Director of Engineering at GTE/Sylvania for 25 years. While working he also completed Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University, and also completed graduate work at MIT. For many years prior to marrying Evelyn, Sumner was a Big Brother to a boy who did not have a father. He loved his family very much. He loved being outdoors and was actively playing tennis into his late 80's. He enjoyed following the Boston sports teams, especially the Celtics. He wrote a book entitled Barns of Dennis. Mr. Perlman was accepted into the Harvard Institute for Learning in Retirement, where he not only completed numerous courses but also taught and coordinated many. He coordinated dozens of CPR classes at Temple Isaiah in Lexington. Mr. Perlman was the bread man at the Lexington Food Pantry insuring adequate bread supplies at that vital resource. He delivered food to elderly and those in need thru Meals on Wheels program for 10 years in Lexington and then continued coordinating meal deliveries. Mr. Perlman was elected to serve on the Lexington Select Board, and was involved with the United Fund (later known as the United Way). He and Evelyn coordinated and supervised the Temple Isaiah youth group. He worked with Lexington area Physicians to develop a program to support youth at risk (REPLACE). He was the chair of the Preservation Massachusetts Barn Task Force. Sumner lectured about barns and sold many of his Book. He also was the first chairman of the Massachusetts Barn Preservation Committee where he provided information and contacts for barn specialists and interested public. Not only did he sell many of his book but was included in many college bookstores. A copy of the book is included in the Boston Public Library's rare book collection. He and Evelyn enjoyed music and was a season pass holder for many years at the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and played clarinet in a jazz band after returning from the war. Donations may be offered to the charity of your choice
