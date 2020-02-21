Home

SUMNER H. KAPLAN


1929 - 2020
SUMNER H. KAPLAN Obituary
KAPLAN, Sumner H. He taught me to love, because that's what's important. He taught me service, because serving others is love. He taught me to fish, because it's about the voyage and not the catch. He taught me to sail, because there are storms, and calms. He taught me to be a Red Sox fan as a kid, because apparently buying me a goldfish every April wouldn't have taught the lesson well enough. He taught us all how to live with honor and integrity, for every day of his 90 years. He taught me all these things without words. He was them. Navy Commander, husband and dance partner of Sylvia for 65 years, sweet Grampsy to Sarah. My father. We will remember him at a National cemetery this summer, and every time we look upon the ocean.

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 22, 2020
