GILFIX, Sumner L. Of Harvard, MA was born December 11, 1930 and died on May 30, 2020. He leaves his wife Janet Cartier Gilfix and his five stepchildren. He was the son of the late Aida and Louis Gilfix, and brother to the late Edward Gilfix. Sumner grew up in Dorchester, MA and attended Roxbury Memorial High School where he was co-captain of the hockey team. He was a graduate of Boston University. Sumner was a Korean War Veteran in the U. S. Army stationed in Osaka, Japan where he was the editor of the Osaka Army Hospital newspaper called The Torch. He also wrote articles for the English language newspaper called The Manichi, and established a program at the American Cultural Center in Osaka where University students could meet American servicemen. Sumner was associated with the Robert B. Pitcher and Vincent C. Bowers insurance agencies of John Hancock as well as other companies for over thirty-five years. Private graveside services will be held at Bellevue Cemetery in Harvard, MA. In lieu of flowers donations to The Buddy Dog Association of Sudbury, MA would be appreciated. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020