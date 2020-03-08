Boston Globe Obituaries
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Temple Beth Elohim
10 Bethel Rd
Wellesley, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA
View Map
LAVINE, Sumner Age 90, of Wellesley, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. For 66 years the beloved husband of Dena (Waldman). Devoted father of Marcia Stone and her husband Steven, and Donna Lavine and her partner Lamar Mitchell. Adored grandfather of Jonathan Stone (Annette Glotfelty). Predeceased by his parents Lillian and Robert Lavine; sister Helen Jacobson (Ben); brothers Herbert Lavine (Terri) and Alfred Lavine. Dear brother-in-law of Marilyn Attenberg. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews and caring friend to many. Services at Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Rd., Wellesley on Tuesday, March 10 at 1PM. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple Beth Elohim, Caring Committee, 10 Bethel Rd., Wellesley, MA 02481 or to NewBridge on the Charles, Rehabilitative Services Unit, 7000 Great Meadow Rd., Dedham, MA 02026. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2020
