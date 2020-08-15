Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SUMNER REDSTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUMNER M. REDSTONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUMNER M. REDSTONE Obituary
REDSTONE, Sumner M. Of Beverly Hills, CA, formerly of Boston, on August 11, 2020. Private graveside service was held August 12, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. He was the son of the late Michael and Belle (Ostrovsky) Redstone. He leaves his daughter Shari, son Brent, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Edward Redstone. Donations in his memory may be made to the COVID-19 Response Fund at The Boston Foundation, www.tbf.org/Sumner Redstone
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUMNER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -