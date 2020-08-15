|
REDSTONE, Sumner M. Of Beverly Hills, CA, formerly of Boston, on August 11, 2020. Private graveside service was held August 12, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. He was the son of the late Michael and Belle (Ostrovsky) Redstone. He leaves his daughter Shari, son Brent, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Edward Redstone. Donations in his memory may be made to the COVID-19 Response Fund at The Boston Foundation, www.tbf.org/Sumner Redstone
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020