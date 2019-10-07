Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
SUMNER S. BROWN Obituary
BROWN, Sumner S. Of Dedham, October 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen M. (Withington) Brown. Devoted father of Sumner W. Brown and his wife Andrea of Foxboro, and Elizabeth Brown Clark of Norton. Grandfather of Sumner D. Brown, Calleigh J. Brown, Alex B. Clark, and Jenna E. Clark. Brother of Mary Lou Manzon of Needham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sumner will be remembered for his quick wit and love for his grandchildren, the ocean, and his boat, The Kathy B. An avid fisherman, his favorite times were spent in Westport with his family and good friends Jack and Woody. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, Oct. 10 from 4-8pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home Friday, Oct. 11 at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sumner's memory to the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Cancer Center, 148 Chestnut St., Needham, MA 02492. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
