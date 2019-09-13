Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
617-244-2034
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SUN CHINSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUN YIEP (CHAN) CHINSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUN YIEP (CHAN) CHINSEN Obituary
CHINSEN, Sun Yiep (Chan) Age 85, of Newton died peacefully on September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of I-Kuan Chinsen. Loving mother of the late Colin Chinsen and his wife Jenny of Canton, Pearl Chan and her husband William Chan of Boston, Tsuilian Chinsen of Framingham, Linda Louie and her husband John of Brookline and Susan Chinsen and her husband Samson Lee of Quincy. She was the cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Visiting Hours, Monday, September 16, 2019 from 4-7pm at Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER. Funeral Service Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 10am-11:30am at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut Street in Newton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: American Chinese Art Society, acas-ne.com, Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association, gbcca.org or Joslin Asian American Diabetes Initiative, aadi.joslin.org For online guestbook and to leave condolences please visit HamelLydon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
Download Now