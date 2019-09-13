|
|
CHINSEN, Sun Yiep (Chan) Age 85, of Newton died peacefully on September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of I-Kuan Chinsen. Loving mother of the late Colin Chinsen and his wife Jenny of Canton, Pearl Chan and her husband William Chan of Boston, Tsuilian Chinsen of Framingham, Linda Louie and her husband John of Brookline and Susan Chinsen and her husband Samson Lee of Quincy. She was the cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Visiting Hours, Monday, September 16, 2019 from 4-7pm at Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER. Funeral Service Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 10am-11:30am at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut Street in Newton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: American Chinese Art Society, acas-ne.com, Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association, gbcca.org or Joslin Asian American Diabetes Initiative, aadi.joslin.org For online guestbook and to leave condolences please visit HamelLydon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 14, 2019