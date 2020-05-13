|
SAHA, Supriya Kumar "Shoop" MD, Ph.D Born October 12, 1979, in Shreveport, Louisiana, died from complications of a bone marrow transplant to treat myelofibrosis on the morning of May 6, 2020, in Seattle, Washington at the age of forty years old. He peacefully passed away on hospice care in the presence of his family. He is survived by his three-year-old son, Jothin Philip Saha, his wife, Sita Kugel, his parents, (Subrata and Pamela Saha), his brother Sunil Saha, niece Amani Saha, nephew Kavi Saha, three aunts, five uncles, fourteen first-cousins, and nine second-cousins. Grandparents are deceased as well as two aunts, and three uncles. During his short life, Dr. Saha was an accomplished scientist and clinician. He graduated from Harvard University, Magna Cum Laude in Microbiology and Biochemistry, joined the Medical Scientist Training Program at UCLA as a Terasaki Fellow, was elected AOA, and received awards for research leading to publications as a medical student. He trained in Internal Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA, and completed a Dana-Farber/Partners CancerCare Medical Oncology Fellowship in Boston, MA. He joined the faculty at Mass General Hospital and completed his postdoctoral research at Mass General Hospital Cancer Center. He moved to Seattle in the fall of 2016 with his wife Sita Kugel, also an outstanding researcher in pancreatic cancer, where both joined the faculty and started adjoining laboratories at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in the fall of 2016. Sita focused on pancreatic cancer while Supriya worked on cholangiocarcinoma. Supriya has received numerous awards and grants for his research throughout his career and he is extensively published. Numerous colleagues, students, and residents that he has trained have extolled him and have benefited from his mentorship. In addition to his excellence in his professional life, he was a dedicated husband, father, and son. Supriya fought for his life for fifteen months until nothing more could be done. He then accepted his fate with grace showing extraordinary love and concern for his family, and gratitude for all that was done to help him. During his final two weeks at home, he said his final goodbyes and spent quality time with his family. Private Services will take place on Friday, May 15.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020