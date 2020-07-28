|
BURNS-TISDALE, Susan A. Age 67, of Concord, died peacefully at home on Saturday, July 25th, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother; a dedicated nurse leader; and a wise mentor. She is remembered for her generosity and will be greatly missed. Susan was celebrated for her work. Since 2007, Susan served as Senior Vice President for Clinical Operations at Exeter Health Resources in Exeter, New Hampshire. In 2012 she assumed the role of Chief Nursing Officer at Exeter, leading that hospital in 2014 to achieve Magnet® designation, the highest nursing honor awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center followed by re-designation in 2018. Susan's career was characterized by an unwavering commitment to patients and an extraordinary commitment to the inclusion of diverse perspectives. As a lifelong learner, Susan became a certified iPEC coach in 2019. Susan received her Bachelor's degree in Nursing from Syracuse University in New York and a Masters degree in Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Susan was the loving wife of George L. Tisdale of Concord, MA; the devoted mother of Emily Mower and Victoria Tisdale; and a doting grandmother to Ella Mower, Tayler Bill, and Matthew Eby. She is additionally survived by her stepdaughters: Sarah Eby and Amy Tetrault; her five siblings: Ellen Peil, Margaret Burns, Sarah Rios, Robert Burns, and John Burns; and her eleven nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Susan's life during an outdoor service on Saturday, August 1st at 10 am at the family's home – 335 Commonwealth Avenue in Concord. In accordance with current COVID guidelines, all attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. For those who wish to share a remembrance or watch a live stream of the service, please visit her obituary page at www.DeeFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a healthcare organization or charity that you believe carries forward her legacy. Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020