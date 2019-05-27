Boston Globe Obituaries
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Quincy, NH
SUSAN A. (REID) DURGIN

SUSAN A. (REID) DURGIN Obituary
DURGIN, Susan A. (Reid) Of Litchfield, NH, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was 68. Beloved wife of Dennis P. Durgin. Devoted mother of Brian T. Durgin and his partner Reenie Keith of Littleton, Shannon E. St. Pierre and her husband Jef of Billerica. Loving grandmother of Cameron and Kayleigh Durgin, Sebastien, Adrien and Madison St. Pierre, all of Billerica. Dear sister of Thomas Reid and his wife Cathy of Weymouth, twin sister Suzanne Mullen of Rochester, NH, Edward Reid of Everett, Sandra Ortiz and her husband Raymond, Michael Reid and his wife Kathleen, all of Charlestown, the late Margaret Arroyo, Arthur Reid, Jr., and Linda Alvarado. Dear sister-in-law of Mark Durgin and his wife Carol of FL, Pamela Murphy and her husband Michael of NC, Janet Le and her husband Anh of Pembroke, Daniel Durgin and his wife Brenda of Norwell, Christopher Durgin of Quincy, Shawn Durgin and his wife Leanne of Plympton, Mary Kerins and her husband Timothy of Quincy and the late Kevin Durgin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Monday, June 3rd, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, June 4th prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy, at 10:30 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Susan's name may be sent to the Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation, Bedford Commons, 701 Riverway Place, Bedford, NH 03110-9930. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
