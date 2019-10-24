Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
10:45 AM
Sharon Memorial Park
Sharon, MA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
home of Adam & Karen Myers
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN MYERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN A. (ADAM) MYERS


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN A. (ADAM) MYERS Obituary
MYERS, Susan A. (Adam) October 23, 2019 of Lincoln, MA, formerly of South Hadley, Amherst and originally of Newton, MA. Loving wife of the late Sidney Myers of South Hadley and Amherst, MA. Beloved mother of Adam Myers & wife Karen (Jacobson) of Bedford, MA. Beloved sister of the late Hinda (Adam) Liebmann of Atlanta, GA and loving daughter of the late Dorothy (Feins) & Philip Adam of Jamaica Plain, MA. She received her undergraduate degree from Connecticut College, and later a Masters in Social Work from the University of Connecticut. She worked as a Case Manager and Social Work Department Head at Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, MA for many years until her retirement in 1996. Service will be held graveside at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 at 10:45am. Memorial Observance following the Burial at the home of Adam & Karen Myers until 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 72 E. Concord St., Boston, MA 02118, www.apdaparkinson.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com

View the online memorial for Susan A. (Adam) MYERS
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now